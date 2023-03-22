With a market capitalization of ₹9,486 Cr, Angel One Ltd is a mid-cap company that engages in the stock brokerage business. For the last 25 years, AngelOne has earned the title of most reliable stock broking company in India. As of December 31, 2021, the firm was India's largest publicly traded retail brokerage house in terms of the number of active clients. For its eligible shareholders, the firm has issued its fourth interim dividend, which the Board also announced on the same record date.

“This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company by way of circular resolution dated March 22, 2023 approved declaration of 4th interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23 at the rate of ₹9.60 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 per share of the Company, as on the record date. Further, as already intimated, the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the said interim dividend, as declared by the Board shall be Friday, March 31, 2023. The dividend shall be paid on or before April 20, 2023 to those members, whose names appear on the Register of members or in records of depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Friday, March 31, 2023, which is the record date fixed for the purpose," said Angel One in a stock exchange filing.

Angel One has announced an equity dividend of 271.00% at a face value of ₹10, or ₹27.1 per share, for the fiscal year that ended in March 2022. The dividend yield at the current share price of ₹1,137.70 is 2.38%. The company has a solid track record of dividend declarations during the past five years.

Commenting on the technical outlook of Angel One, A R Ramachandran, Co-founder & Trainer-Tips2trades said “Despite strong fundamentals in terms of profit growth and return ratios, an imminent slowdown in the economy resulting in lower no of demat accounts being opened and a sluggish demand for loans due to higher interest rates has ensured several stocks including Angel One near 52 week lows. However, valuation-wise, Angel One looks attractive at current levels. Technically, Angel One faces strong resistance at 1158 on the Daily charts. Investors can buy if daily close is above this resistance as it could lead to targets of 1250-1374 in the near term. Support will be at 1091."

The shares of Angel One closed today on the NSE at ₹1,137.70 apiece level, up by 4.20% from the previous close of ₹1,091.80. The stock recorded a total volume average of 4,52,596 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 5,53,026 shares. In the last 1 year the stock has fallen 30.29% and on a YTD basis it has fallen 13.59% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹2,022.00 on (29-Apr-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹999.00 on (01-Mar-2023).

During Q3FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 43.68%, FIIs stake of 17.25%, DIIs stake of 9.27%, and a public stake of 29.80%. According to Trendlyne's data, promoters' shareholding in Angel One diminished from 43.71% in the September 2022 quarter to 43.68% in the December 2022 quarter, while FII/FPI shareholding raised from 11.27% in Q2FY23 to 17.25% in Q3FY23, the number of FII/FPI investors risen from 169 to 193, mutual fund holdings declined from 8.15% to 7.71%, and institutional investors' holdings accelerated from 21.00% in Q2FY23 to 26.52% in Q3FY23.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author

