This broking firm declares 4th interim dividend, FIIs stake up 5.98% in Q3: Buy sell or add?2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 04:11 PM IST
With a market capitalization of ₹9,486 Cr, Angel One Ltd is a mid-cap company that engages in the stock brokerage business.
With a market capitalization of ₹9,486 Cr, Angel One Ltd is a mid-cap company that engages in the stock brokerage business. For the last 25 years, AngelOne has earned the title of most reliable stock broking company in India. As of December 31, 2021, the firm was India's largest publicly traded retail brokerage house in terms of the number of active clients. For its eligible shareholders, the firm has issued its fourth interim dividend, which the Board also announced on the same record date.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×