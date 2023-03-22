This broking firm declares 4th interim dividend, FIIs stake up 5.98% in Q3: Buy sell or add?

“This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company by way of circular resolution dated March 22, 2023 approved declaration of 4th interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23 at the rate of ₹9.60 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 per share of the Company, as on the record date. Further, as already intimated, the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the said interim dividend, as declared by the Board shall be Friday, March 31, 2023. The dividend shall be paid on or before April 20, 2023 to those members, whose names appear on the Register of members or in records of depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Friday, March 31, 2023, which is the record date fixed for the purpose," said Angel One in a stock exchange filing.