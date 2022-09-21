This CDGS stock announces record date for 1:2 bonus shares: Details here

Asian Hotels East Ltd closed today at ₹344.40 apiece, down by 0.53% from the previous close of ₹346.25. In trade today, the stock recorded a total volume of 49,348 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 33,611 shares. The stock has appreciated by 30.06% over the past five years and by 96.38% over the past three years. The stock has gained by 85.93% over the last year, and on a year-to-date basis, it has climbed by 77.14% so far in 2022. The stock has risen 72.49% over the past six months and 50.21% over the past month. The stock has appreciated 12.40% over the past five days, but it has been dropping over the past two days, losing -6.34% over that time. At today's closing price the stock was seen trading above the 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

