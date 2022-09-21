This CDGS stock announces record date for 1:2 bonus shares: Details here

Asian Hotels (East) Ltd is a small cap company having a market cap of ₹397.02 Crore operating in the consumer discretionary goods & services (CDGS) sector.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Asian Hotels (East) Ltd is a small cap company having a market cap of ₹397.02 Crore operating in the consumer discretionary goods & services (CDGS) sector. Asian Hotels (East) Limited is engaged in the business of the hospitality industry. The company has declared Friday, October 7, 2022, as the record date for the purpose of 1:2 bonus shares.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Asian Hotels (East) Ltd is a small cap company having a market cap of ₹397.02 Crore operating in the consumer discretionary goods & services (CDGS) sector. Asian Hotels (East) Limited is engaged in the business of the hospitality industry. The company has declared Friday, October 7, 2022, as the record date for the purpose of 1:2 bonus shares.
The company said today in a regulatory filing that “The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting of even date has inter-alia, fixed the Record Date as Friday, 7th October, 2022 for determining the names of the equity shareholders of the Company who shall be entitled to be allotted: a) bonus equity shares of the Company in the ratio 1:2 i.e. one fully paid up bonus equity share for every two equity shares held in the Company (as of the Record Date); and b) new equity shares of Robust Hotels Private Limited, Chennai (Robust) in the ratio 1:1 i.e. one new fully paid up equity share of Robust for every one equity share held in the Company (as of the Record Date) post issue of bonus shares in terms of the scheme."
The company said today in a regulatory filing that “The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting of even date has inter-alia, fixed the Record Date as Friday, 7th October, 2022 for determining the names of the equity shareholders of the Company who shall be entitled to be allotted: a) bonus equity shares of the Company in the ratio 1:2 i.e. one fully paid up bonus equity share for every two equity shares held in the Company (as of the Record Date); and b) new equity shares of Robust Hotels Private Limited, Chennai (Robust) in the ratio 1:1 i.e. one new fully paid up equity share of Robust for every one equity share held in the Company (as of the Record Date) post issue of bonus shares in terms of the scheme."
Asian Hotels East Ltd closed today at ₹344.40 apiece, down by 0.53% from the previous close of ₹346.25. In trade today, the stock recorded a total volume of 49,348 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 33,611 shares. The stock has appreciated by 30.06% over the past five years and by 96.38% over the past three years. The stock has gained by 85.93% over the last year, and on a year-to-date basis, it has climbed by 77.14% so far in 2022. The stock has risen 72.49% over the past six months and 50.21% over the past month. The stock has appreciated 12.40% over the past five days, but it has been dropping over the past two days, losing -6.34% over that time. At today's closing price the stock was seen trading above the 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Asian Hotels East Ltd closed today at ₹344.40 apiece, down by 0.53% from the previous close of ₹346.25. In trade today, the stock recorded a total volume of 49,348 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 33,611 shares. The stock has appreciated by 30.06% over the past five years and by 96.38% over the past three years. The stock has gained by 85.93% over the last year, and on a year-to-date basis, it has climbed by 77.14% so far in 2022. The stock has risen 72.49% over the past six months and 50.21% over the past month. The stock has appreciated 12.40% over the past five days, but it has been dropping over the past two days, losing -6.34% over that time. At today's closing price the stock was seen trading above the 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days Exponential Moving Average (EMA).