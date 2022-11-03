This CDGS stock declares 290% interim dividend, PAT rises 53% in Q2FY23

In the consumer discretionary goods and services (CDGS) industry, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. is a mid-size company with a market worth of Rs. 8,878.83 Crore. In the Indian storage battery market, Amara Raja Batteries Limited (ARBL) is a market leader in producing lead-acid batteries for both industrial and automotive applications. Under the brands Amaron® and PowerZoneTM, the company is a market-leading manufacturer of household UPS/Inverter batteries as well as automobile batteries. The company also announced an interim dividend of 290% for the fiscal year 2022–2023 along with its Q2 results.
In the consumer discretionary goods and services (CDGS) industry, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. is a mid-size company with a market worth of Rs. 8,878.83 Crore. In the Indian storage battery market, Amara Raja Batteries Limited (ARBL) is a market leader in producing lead-acid batteries for both industrial and automotive applications. Under the brands Amaron® and PowerZoneTM, the company is a market-leading manufacturer of household UPS/Inverter batteries as well as automobile batteries. The company also announced an interim dividend of 290% for the fiscal year 2022–2023 along with its Q2 results.
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 30, 42 and 43 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors had declared an interim dividend of Rs. 2.90/- per equity share (representing 290%) of Rs.1/- each fully paid up for the financial year 2022-23 and the said interim dividend will be paid on or before December 2, 2022. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors had fixed Wednesday, November 16, 2022 as the “Record Date" for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23. Accordingly, members whose name appear as on close of business hours as on November 16, 2022 (a) as beneficial owners as per the details furnished by the Depositories in respect of shares held in electronic form and (b) as members in the Register of Members would be entitled for the said interim dividend pay-out."
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 30, 42 and 43 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors had declared an interim dividend of Rs. 2.90/- per equity share (representing 290%) of Rs.1/- each fully paid up for the financial year 2022-23 and the said interim dividend will be paid on or before December 2, 2022. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors had fixed Wednesday, November 16, 2022 as the “Record Date" for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23. Accordingly, members whose name appear as on close of business hours as on November 16, 2022 (a) as beneficial owners as per the details furnished by the Depositories in respect of shares held in electronic form and (b) as members in the Register of Members would be entitled for the said interim dividend pay-out."
On a standalone basis, the company reported net revenue from operations of ₹2.699.46 Cr in Q2FY23, compared to ₹2.264.19 Cr in Q2FY22 and ₹2.620.00 in Q1FY23, representing a YoY growth of 19.22% YoY and QoQ growth of 3.03%. The company reported a net profit of ₹202.17 Cr in the quarter ended September compared to ₹131.45 Cr recorded in the quarter ended June and ₹144.12 Cr recorded in the quarter ended September 2021, representing a YoY growth of 40.27% and a QoQ growth of 53.79%. The EPS surged to ₹11.84 as of Q2FY23 from ₹7.70 as of Q1FY23 and ₹8.44 as of Q2FY22.
On a standalone basis, the company reported net revenue from operations of ₹2.699.46 Cr in Q2FY23, compared to ₹2.264.19 Cr in Q2FY22 and ₹2.620.00 in Q1FY23, representing a YoY growth of 19.22% YoY and QoQ growth of 3.03%. The company reported a net profit of ₹202.17 Cr in the quarter ended September compared to ₹131.45 Cr recorded in the quarter ended June and ₹144.12 Cr recorded in the quarter ended September 2021, representing a YoY growth of 40.27% and a QoQ growth of 53.79%. The EPS surged to ₹11.84 as of Q2FY23 from ₹7.70 as of Q1FY23 and ₹8.44 as of Q2FY22.
On a consolidated basis, the company reported net revenue from operations of ₹2.700.47 Cr compared to ₹2620.53 Cr in Q1FY23 and ₹2264.15 Cr in Q2FY22, representing a YoY growth of 19.27% and a QoQ growth of 3.05%. Amara Raja Batteries declared a net profit of ₹201.22 Cr in Q2FY23, compared to ₹132.01 Cr in Q1FY23 and ₹144.32 Cr in Q2FY22, representing a YoY growth of 39.42% YoY and a QoQ growth of 52.42%. The EPS climbed to ₹11.78 as of Q2FY23 from ₹7.73 as of Q1FY23 and ₹8.45 as of Q2FY22.
On a consolidated basis, the company reported net revenue from operations of ₹2.700.47 Cr compared to ₹2620.53 Cr in Q1FY23 and ₹2264.15 Cr in Q2FY22, representing a YoY growth of 19.27% and a QoQ growth of 3.05%. Amara Raja Batteries declared a net profit of ₹201.22 Cr in Q2FY23, compared to ₹132.01 Cr in Q1FY23 and ₹144.32 Cr in Q2FY22, representing a YoY growth of 39.42% YoY and a QoQ growth of 52.42%. The EPS climbed to ₹11.78 as of Q2FY23 from ₹7.73 as of Q1FY23 and ₹8.45 as of Q2FY22.
The shares of Amara Raja Batteries Ltd closed today at ₹519.20 apiece, up by 1.14% from the previous close of ₹513.35. In today's trading session, the stock recorded a total volume of 516,222 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 305,997 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 26.15% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 18.63% so far in 2022.
The shares of Amara Raja Batteries Ltd closed today at ₹519.20 apiece, up by 1.14% from the previous close of ₹513.35. In today's trading session, the stock recorded a total volume of 516,222 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 305,997 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 26.15% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 18.63% so far in 2022.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.