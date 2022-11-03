This CDGS stock declares 290% interim dividend, PAT rises 53% in Q2FY23

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 30, 42 and 43 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors had declared an interim dividend of Rs. 2.90/- per equity share (representing 290%) of Rs.1/- each fully paid up for the financial year 2022-23 and the said interim dividend will be paid on or before December 2, 2022. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors had fixed Wednesday, November 16, 2022 as the “Record Date" for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23. Accordingly, members whose name appear as on close of business hours as on November 16, 2022 (a) as beneficial owners as per the details furnished by the Depositories in respect of shares held in electronic form and (b) as members in the Register of Members would be entitled for the said interim dividend pay-out."