This CDGS stock declares 42:37 rights issue, record date fixed

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “The Board of Directors at their meeting held on February 7, 2022, had granted an approval for issue of equity shares by way of a rights issue to the existing shareholders of the Company for an amount not exceeding Rs. 125 Crores (Rupees One Hundred and Twenty-Five Crores only) in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2018, as amended, the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable laws (“Rights Issue"). With reference to the Rights Issue, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on December 7, 2022, has fixed, Thursday, December 22, 2022, as the ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders entitled to receive rights entitlements in the Rights Issue."