This CDGS stock declares 42:37 rights issue, record date fixed

This CDGS stock declares 42:37 rights issue, record date fixed2 min read . 10:41 PM IST
Small-cap firm Quint Digital Media Ltd operates in the consumer discretionary goods and services (CDGS) sector and has a market valuation of ₹802.56 Cr. Quint Digital Media Limited, a company with a BSE Limited listing, is the founder of The Quint. The Board of Directors of the firm has set a record date to determine shareholders' eligibility for the Rs. 125 crore rights issue for which the company has made the announcement.
The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “The Board of Directors at their meeting held on February 7, 2022, had granted an approval for issue of equity shares by way of a rights issue to the existing shareholders of the Company for an amount not exceeding Rs. 125 Crores (Rupees One Hundred and Twenty-Five Crores only) in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2018, as amended, the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable laws (“Rights Issue"). With reference to the Rights Issue, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on December 7, 2022, has fixed, Thursday, December 22, 2022, as the ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders entitled to receive rights entitlements in the Rights Issue."
A. Instrument: Fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each (“Rights Equity Shares").
B. Total number of Rights Equity Shares and Rights Issue size: up-to 2,50,00,000 Rights Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each at an issue price of Rs. 50 aggregating up-to Rs. 1,25,00,00,000/-.
C. Issue Price: Rs. 50/- per Rights Equity Share payable on application.
D. Issue period: a. Issue Opening Date: January 9, 2023 b. Issue Closing Date: January 24, 2023.
E. Rights entitlement ratio: 42 (Forty-Two) Rights Equity Shares for every 37 (Thirty-Seven) fully paidup equity shares held by the eligible shareholders of the Company as on the Record Date.
F. Treatment of Fractional Entitlements: For Equity Shares being offered on a rights basis under the Issue, if the shareholding of any of the Eligible Equity Shareholders is less than 37 Equity Shares or is not in multiples of 37, the fractional entitlement of such Eligible Equity Shareholders shall be ignored for computation of the Rights Entitlement. However, Eligible Equity Shareholders whose fractional entitlements are being ignored earlier will be given preference in the Allotment of one additional Equity Share each, if such Eligible Equity Shareholders have applied for additional Equity Shares over and above their Rights Entitlement, if any.
G. Record Date: Thursday, December 22, 2022, for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders entitled to receive the rights entitlement in the Rights Issue (“Eligible Equity Shareholders").
The shares of Quint Digital Media Ltd closed today at ₹365.30 apiece, up by 8.48% from the previous close of ₹336.75. The stock recorded a total volume of 23,033 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 7,161 shares. On a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 4.84% so far in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹638.05 on (04/03/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹280.00 on (20/06/2022).
