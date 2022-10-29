This CDGS stock is 24% away from 52-week-high, Board recommends rights issue

The Board of Directors of the Company on 28th October, 2022 has considered and approved “Raising of funds through issuance and allotment of equity shares having face value of Rs. 10.00/- (Rupees Ten Only) (‘Equity Shares’) for an aggregate amount of up to Rs. 20,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Crores Only) on right issue basis, on such terms and conditions as may be decided by the Board of Directors of our Company to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company, as on the record date (to be notified subsequently) subject to the receipt of applicable regulatory, statutory approvals, in accordance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, and the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, as amended from time to time, (‘Rights Issue’). Constitution of "Right Issue Committee" to decide on the detailed terms and conditions of the Issue, the appointment of various intermediaries including but not limited to deciding the payment modalities/schedule thereof, record date, timings, other terms and conditions, and all other related matters, etc."