This CDGS stock issues 1:1 bonus shares, shares reach 52-week-high

This CDGS stock issues 1:1 bonus shares, shares reach 52-week-high2 min read . 05:00 PM IST
- Small-cap firm Sky Gold Ltd operates in the Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services (CDGS) industry and has a market valuation of ₹136.98 Cr.
Small-cap firm Sky Gold Ltd operates in the Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services (CDGS) industry and has a market valuation of ₹136.98 Cr. Since 2008, Sky Gold Limited has been in the business of creating, manufacturing and distributing gold jewellery. The firm mostly specialises in jewellery made of 22 Karat gold and offers a broad range of designs.
On Monday, the company said in a stock exchange filing that “This is further to our above-referred letter wherein the Company had informed that the Shareholders had vide Ordinary Resolution through Postal Ballot approved issuance of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each for every 1 (One) equity share having a face value of Rs. 10/- each held by the Shareholders of the Company. In that regard, please note that pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that Friday, 2nd September 2022 has been fixed as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the Shareholders who shall be eligible for allotment of bonus equity shares."
On the BSE, Sky Gold Ltd. shares closed today at Rs. 255.00 per share, up 2.25% from the previous close of Rs. 249.40. The company's shares yesterday hit a 52-week high on the BSE of ₹271.60 on the announcement of the bonus share issuance. The stock hit a 52-week low of ₹180.00 on November 22, 2021. This means that at the stock's current market price, it is trading 41.66% below its 52-week-high, which was reached on August 22, 2022. The stock has gained 41.04% over the past five years and 34.60% over the past year. The stock has risen 27.50% YTD so far in 2022. The stock has climbed by 6.25% over the past six months and by 6.23% over the past month. The stock has surged by 2.41% during the previous 5 trading days. 4,800 shares, or a value of Rs. 12.24 lakhs, were traded in the stock's total volume today.
