This CDGS stock issues 1:1 bonus shares, shares reach 52-week-high

On the BSE, Sky Gold Ltd. shares closed today at Rs. 255.00 per share, up 2.25% from the previous close of Rs. 249.40. The company's shares yesterday hit a 52-week high on the BSE of ₹271.60 on the announcement of the bonus share issuance. The stock hit a 52-week low of ₹180.00 on November 22, 2021. This means that at the stock's current market price, it is trading 41.66% below its 52-week-high, which was reached on August 22, 2022. The stock has gained 41.04% over the past five years and 34.60% over the past year. The stock has risen 27.50% YTD so far in 2022. The stock has climbed by 6.25% over the past six months and by 6.23% over the past month. The stock has surged by 2.41% during the previous 5 trading days. 4,800 shares, or a value of Rs. 12.24 lakhs, were traded in the stock's total volume today.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}