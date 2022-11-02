This CDGS stock recommends 1:1 bonus shares, revenue climbs 53% in Q2FY23

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “In continuation to our letter dated October 21, 2022, please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., November 02, 2022, inter alia, has: 1) Approved an increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 27,28,00,000 comprising of 5,45,60,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- each to Rs. 40,00,00,000 comprising of 8,00,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- each, and consequent Alteration to the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of Shareholders in compliance with the applicable laws. 2) Approved and recommended a Bonus Issue of Equity Shares in the Ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) Equity Share of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) each be issued for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) each held by the Shareholders of the Company, as on the Record Date, subject to the approval of Shareholders in compliance with the applicable laws."