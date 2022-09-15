This CDGS stock shall pay 5 per share dividend soon: Check record date

With a market valuation of ₹158.86 crore, Triton Valves Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services (CDGS) industry
With a market valuation of ₹158.86 crore, Triton Valves Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services (CDGS) industry. The largest manufacturer of tyre valves in India is Triton through which it caters to a wide range of customers and sectors, including hydraulics, mining, aerospace, and industrial HVAC & R. The company's headquarters are in Bengaluru, India, while its R & D centre and production facilities are in Mysuru.
The company has said in a regulatory filing that “The Board of Directors have recommended the final dividend of Rs. 5 (Rupees Five Only) i.e., 50% (Fifty percent) on equity share of Rs. 10 (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company."
The Board of Directors of the company has further announced that “The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, September 23, 2022 to Thursday, September 29, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM and determining the entitlement of the shareholders to the Dividend for the financial year 2021-22. The Company has fixed Thursday, September 22, 2022 as the ‘Record Date’ for determining of AGM and entitlement of members to final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, if approved at the AGM. If the final dividend, as recommended by the Board of Directors, if approved at the AGM, payment of such dividend will be made within 30 days from date of the AGM, to all Beneficial Owners in respect of shares held in dematerialized form as per the data as may be made available by the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and the Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) and to Members in respect of shares held in physical form as of the close of business hours on Thursday, September 22, 2022, after deduction of tax at source."
Triton Valves Limited's shares dropped by 3.18% from yesterday's finish of Rs. 1,569.90 and closed today at Rs. 1,520.00 a piece. A multibagger return and an all-time high of 1,522.72% over the past 18 years can be seen in the stock price, which has skyrocketed from ₹93.67 on July 22, 2004, to the current market price. The stock has experienced a multibagger return over the past ten years of 234.45%, but over the past five years, it has lost 4.92% of its value. The stock has climbed 20.13% over the past year, and on a year-to-date basis, it has appreciated 5.73% so far in 2022.
