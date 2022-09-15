This CDGS stock shall pay 5 per share dividend soon: Check record date

The Board of Directors of the company has further announced that “The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, September 23, 2022 to Thursday, September 29, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM and determining the entitlement of the shareholders to the Dividend for the financial year 2021-22. The Company has fixed Thursday, September 22, 2022 as the ‘Record Date’ for determining of AGM and entitlement of members to final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, if approved at the AGM. If the final dividend, as recommended by the Board of Directors, if approved at the AGM, payment of such dividend will be made within 30 days from date of the AGM, to all Beneficial Owners in respect of shares held in dematerialized form as per the data as may be made available by the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and the Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) and to Members in respect of shares held in physical form as of the close of business hours on Thursday, September 22, 2022, after deduction of tax at source."

