This cement stock fixes record date for 90% dividend, takes the yield to 4.78%
With a market valuation of Rs. 4,249.00 crore, Heidelberg Cement India Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the cement industry. A division of the HeidelbergCement Group, based in Germany, is HeidelbergCement India Limited. Now at 6.26 MTPA, the company's capacity for grinding cement aggregate is in force. The corporation has announced a dividend of Rs. 9 per equity share of Rs. 10 each (i.e., 90%) for the fiscal year 2021–2022. The dividend yield jumps to 4.78 per cent at the current market price of ₹187.95 per share. Additionally, the company's Board of Directors has announced the record date, which shareholders need to be informed of, for dividend purposes.
The Board of Directors has said today in a record filing that “The Company has fixed Thursday, 01 September 2022 as the “Record Date" for the purpose of determining the members entitled to attend the AGM and receive dividend of Rs. 9 per Equity Share of Rs. 10 each (i.e., 90%) for the financial year 2021-22. The dividend on equity shares, if declared, at the AGM will be paid to the members within thirty days from the date of AGM."
The shares of Heidelbergcement India Ltd closed today at ₹187.95 apiece, up by 0.40% from its previous close. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 29.05%, and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen by 16.93% so far in 2022. In the last 6 months, the stock has fallen 17.53% and in the last 1 month, the stock has gained by 12.04%. On the NSE the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹277.95 on 16-September-21 and a 52-week-low of ₹164.00 on 20-June-22 indicating that at the current price level of ₹187.95 the stock is trading 32.37% below the 52-week-high and 14.60% above the 52-week-low. Today's trading volume for the stock on the NSE was 3,10,613 shares, with a value of Rs. 581.03 lacs. The 20-day average volume now stands at 180,972 shares.