This cement stock fixes record date for 90% dividend, takes the yield to 4.78%

The shares of Heidelbergcement India Ltd closed today at ₹187.95 apiece, up by 0.40% from its previous close. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 29.05%, and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen by 16.93% so far in 2022. In the last 6 months, the stock has fallen 17.53% and in the last 1 month, the stock has gained by 12.04%. On the NSE the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹277.95 on 16-September-21 and a 52-week-low of ₹164.00 on 20-June-22 indicating that at the current price level of ₹187.95 the stock is trading 32.37% below the 52-week-high and 14.60% above the 52-week-low. Today's trading volume for the stock on the NSE was 3,10,613 shares, with a value of Rs. 581.03 lacs. The 20-day average volume now stands at 180,972 shares.

