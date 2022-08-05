Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  This cement stock fixes record date for 90% dividend, takes the yield to 4.78%

This cement stock fixes record date for 90% dividend, takes the yield to 4.78%

A division of the HeidelbergCement Group, based in Germany, is HeidelbergCement India Limited.
2 min read . 07:52 PM ISTVipul Das

  • With a market valuation of Rs. 4,249.00 crore, Heidelberg Cement India Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the cement industry.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

With a market valuation of Rs. 4,249.00 crore, Heidelberg Cement India Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the cement industry. A division of the HeidelbergCement Group, based in Germany, is HeidelbergCement India Limited. Now at 6.26 MTPA, the company's capacity for grinding cement aggregate is in force. The corporation has announced a dividend of Rs. 9 per equity share of Rs. 10 each (i.e., 90%) for the fiscal year 2021–2022. The dividend yield jumps to 4.78 per cent at the current market price of 187.95 per share. Additionally, the company's Board of Directors has announced the record date, which shareholders need to be informed of, for dividend purposes.

With a market valuation of Rs. 4,249.00 crore, Heidelberg Cement India Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the cement industry. A division of the HeidelbergCement Group, based in Germany, is HeidelbergCement India Limited. Now at 6.26 MTPA, the company's capacity for grinding cement aggregate is in force. The corporation has announced a dividend of Rs. 9 per equity share of Rs. 10 each (i.e., 90%) for the fiscal year 2021–2022. The dividend yield jumps to 4.78 per cent at the current market price of 187.95 per share. Additionally, the company's Board of Directors has announced the record date, which shareholders need to be informed of, for dividend purposes.

The Board of Directors has said today in a record filing that “The Company has fixed Thursday, 01 September 2022 as the “Record Date" for the purpose of determining the members entitled to attend the AGM and receive dividend of Rs. 9 per Equity Share of Rs. 10 each (i.e., 90%) for the financial year 2021-22. The dividend on equity shares, if declared, at the AGM will be paid to the members within thirty days from the date of AGM."

MINT PREMIUMSee All

The Board of Directors has said today in a record filing that “The Company has fixed Thursday, 01 September 2022 as the “Record Date" for the purpose of determining the members entitled to attend the AGM and receive dividend of Rs. 9 per Equity Share of Rs. 10 each (i.e., 90%) for the financial year 2021-22. The dividend on equity shares, if declared, at the AGM will be paid to the members within thirty days from the date of AGM."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The shares of Heidelbergcement India Ltd closed today at 187.95 apiece, up by 0.40% from its previous close. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 29.05%, and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen by 16.93% so far in 2022. In the last 6 months, the stock has fallen 17.53% and in the last 1 month, the stock has gained by 12.04%. On the NSE the stock had touched a 52-week-high of 277.95 on 16-September-21 and a 52-week-low of 164.00 on 20-June-22 indicating that at the current price level of 187.95 the stock is trading 32.37% below the 52-week-high and 14.60% above the 52-week-low. Today's trading volume for the stock on the NSE was 3,10,613 shares, with a value of Rs. 581.03 lacs. The 20-day average volume now stands at 180,972 shares.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.