This cement stock hit a fresh 52-week low today: What should investors do now?

The company's revenue reached ₹6,011 crores in FY22, owing to robust volume growth. However, the increase in cement prices was inadequate to match the increase in fuel costs, and a 20 per cent increase in diesel prices pushed up overall operating costs. Due to CoVID lockdown in May/June 2021 in the South and severe rains in Q3 in the South/East regions, the company's sales volume may have been stronger. The 20% jump in diesel prices pushed up overall operating costs. The installation of JPM L-3 / Orissa GP raised finance costs in FY22. Owing to the establishment of a new tax system under Income Tax, the cost of debt decreased from 6.59 per cent to 5.54 per cent this year, and PAT strengthened.

