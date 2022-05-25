This cement stock hits 52 week low, stock is down over 2% in 5 trading days

The stock has dropped 18.71 per cent in the last month, and it has dropped 20.12 per cent in the last six months. So far in 2022, the stock has lost 21.78 per cent YTD, and it has lost 21.19 per cent in the previous year. Shree Cement is now trading below its 5-, 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day moving averages. On the 24th of May, the delivery volume of 13.77 k fell by -17.58 per cent compared to the 5-day average delivery volume. Its latest trading price on the BSE was ₹21,292.95 down 1.5 per cent. The stock Shree Cement's last traded price on the NSE was ₹21,300.0, down 1.6 per cent. Shree Cement's share price has dropped 17.1% in the previous 30 days, and the company's current market capitalization is ₹76,826.56 crore.