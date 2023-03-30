This chemical stock can surge up to 24%. Should you buy?1 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 04:27 PM IST
With the addition of this contract with Saudi Aramco, Aether will increase its wallet share with the company
Domestic brokerage firm HDFC Securities has retained its 'Buy' rating on specialty chemical manufacturer Aether Industries, with a target price of ₹1,121, implying a 24 per cent upside potential from its current levels.
