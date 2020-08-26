A share of Deepak Nitrite has gained 1,120% in the last five years. The stock's last traded price is ₹744. The stock has risen 35% in the last five trading sessions. The share touched 52-week high of ₹824 on Tuesday. The recent rally came after the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), on August 20, recommended imposing provisional anti-dumping duty on phenol imports from Thailand and the United States.

The chemical manufacturer has a diversified portfolio including dyes and pigments, agrochemical, pharmaceutical, fuel additives, rubber, paper, detergents and personal care.

The company earns around 35% of its revenues from exports. It had a total revenue of ₹4,265 crore in 2019-20. The company completed 50 years in business in 2019-20.

Analysts believe the company's relatively new subsidiary Deepak Phenolics to drive its growth. Deepak Phenolics commenced commercial production at its mega-plant of phenol and acetone on 1st November, 2018.

During FY 2019-20, Deepak Phenolics achieved over 90% capacity utilization during its first full year of operations

The wholly owned subsidiary of Deepak Nitrite contributed ₹927 crore to consolidated turnover of RS 2,715 crore in FY19.

This mega project aligned with the Make in India initiative of Government of India, has capacity to manufacture 2,00,000 MTPA of Phenol and 120,000 MTPA of its co-product Acetone.

For the June quarter of FY21, the mid cap stock, Deepak Nitrite saw muted financial results due to the nationwide covid19 lockdowns. The standalone revenues declined by 36% year-on-year to ₹355 crore. The chemical manufacturer saw its net profit dipped 40.7% YoY to ₹63.61 crore.

View Full Image 5-year share price movement of Deepak Nitrite (Mint digital)

