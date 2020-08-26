This chemical stock gave 1,120% returns in five years. Did you miss the bus?

A share of Deepak Nitrite has gained 1,120% in the last five years. The stock's last traded price is ₹744. The stock has risen 35% in the last five trading sessions. The share touched 52-week high of ₹824 on Tuesday. The recent rally came after the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), on August 20, recommended imposing provisional anti-dumping duty on phenol imports from Thailand and the United States.