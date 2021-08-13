Amid heavy beating witnessed in mid-cap and small-cap index this week, a good number of stock have managed to deliver whopping return to its share holders. Vinyl Chemicals is one such stock, which has given around 33 per cent return to its share holders this week. The Parekh group company promoted by Pidilite Industries Limited has managed to rise from ₹159.20 (its last Friday close at NSE) to ₹212.05 per share levels today (at 2:38 PM) — logging around 33.20 per cent rise this week.

This rise in Vinyl Chemicals share price can be attributed to the strong quarterly results on Y-o-Y (year on year) basis. The chemical company has reported jump in revenue from operations from ₹29.85 crore in Q1 FY21 to ₹149.32 crore in Q1 FY22 — logging Y-o-Y growth in income from operations to the tune of whopping 400 per cent. Company's other income too grew around 10 times on Y-o-Y from ₹27 lakh to ₹2.67 crore in the same period.

Speaking on Vinyl Chemicals share price outlook Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "One can hold the counter for the target of ₹230. The chemical counter has strong support at ₹192 levels and any dip around ₹200 should be seen as buying opportunity. One can buy Vinyl Chemicals shares at around ₹200 for ₹230 target maintaining stop loss at ₹192."

Vinyl Chemicals shares had been trading sideways for the last one month and it get momentum this week only after the announcement of strong quarterly results. Its Q4 FY21 result was also promising that also reflected in the share price rally of the chemical stock. In the last six months, this chemical stock has managed to register around 76 per cent rise at NSE. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this counter six months ago and had remained invested in the counter till date, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.76 lakh in this chemical counter.

