This chemical stock has given 30% return this week. Should you buy?

Vinyl Chemicals shares had been trading sideways for the last one month and it get momentum this week only after the announcement of strong quarterly results. Its Q4 FY21 result was also promising that also reflected in the share price rally of the chemical stock. In the last six months, this chemical stock has managed to register around 76 per cent rise at NSE. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this counter six months ago and had remained invested in the counter till date, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.76 lakh in this chemical counter.

