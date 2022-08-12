This chemical stock has more than doubled in three months. Do you own?

Despite trading in negative zone on Friday session, Sree Rayalaseema shares have delivered more than 23 per cent return whereas in last one month, it has given more than 84 per cent return to its shareholders. In last one month, this multibagger chemical stock has risen from around ₹440 to ₹812 apiece levels. Likewise in last 6 months, this chemical stock has risen from ₹330 to ₹812 apiece levels, clocking around 145 per cent rise in this period. In last one year, this multibagger small-cap stock has risen from around ₹325 to ₹812 levels, recording around 150 per cent rise in this time. However, in last 5 years, this chemical stock has surged from around ₹125 per share levels to ₹812 levels, delivering around 50 per cent return to its shareholders in this time.

