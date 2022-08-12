This chemical stock has more than doubled in three months. Do you own?2 min read . 12 Aug 2022
- Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this chemical share six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.84 lakh today
Multibagger stock: Shares of Sree Rayalaseema Hi Strength Hypo Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks in 2022 as it has delivered more than 135 per cent return to its shareholders in year-to-date (YTD) time. However, the multibagger chemical stock has a history of giving whopping return to its shareholders. This multibagger chemical stock has risen from around ₹370 to ₹812 apiece levels in last three months, delivering around 120 per cent return to the positional investors. So, the multibagger stock has doubled shareholders' money in last three months.
Sree Rayalaseema share price history
Despite trading in negative zone on Friday session, Sree Rayalaseema shares have delivered more than 23 per cent return whereas in last one month, it has given more than 84 per cent return to its shareholders. In last one month, this multibagger chemical stock has risen from around ₹440 to ₹812 apiece levels. Likewise in last 6 months, this chemical stock has risen from ₹330 to ₹812 apiece levels, clocking around 145 per cent rise in this period. In last one year, this multibagger small-cap stock has risen from around ₹325 to ₹812 levels, recording around 150 per cent rise in this time. However, in last 5 years, this chemical stock has surged from around ₹125 per share levels to ₹812 levels, delivering around 50 per cent return to its shareholders in this time.
In last 10 years, this small-cap chemical stock has shot up from around ₹43 apiece levels to ₹812 levels, logging near 1800 per cent rise in this time horizon. Similarly, in last 15 years, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹18 to ₹812, delivering near 4400 per cent return to its positional investors in this period.
Impact on investors
If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one week ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.23 lakh today whereas in last one month, it would have turned to ₹1.84 lakh today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this small-cap chemical stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.45 lakh today. In last one year, one's ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock would have turned to ₹2.50 lakh today.
Likewise, if an investor had invested in this chemical stock 5 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹6.50 lakh today. Similarly, in last 10 years, this small-cap stock would have turned to ₹19 lakh today whereas it would have turned to ₹45 lakh in last 15 years. Provided the investor had remained invested in this small-cap multibagger stock throughout the period mentioned.
