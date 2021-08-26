This chemical stock hits upper circuit for 6th consecutive session after listing

The company recently announced its 1st set of results as a listed entity. In this result, the company management reported 111 per cent Y-o-Y (Year-on-Year) growth in revenues, which was mainly driven by higher sales of Chlor-Alkali (up 92 per cent) and its Derivatives (up 170 per cent). The company also reported improvement in Return on Equity (ROE) by 24.80 per cent. It also reported improvement in its ROCE (Return in Capital Employed) by around 22.30 per cent. On Y-o-Y basis, EBITDA margin of the company increased by 190 bps to 31.9 per cent while absolute EBITDA increased by 124 per cent at ₹92 crore in Q1FY22.

