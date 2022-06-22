This chemical stock is 10% away from 52-week-low, brokerage sees 100% upside

The brokerage has said in a note that “Jubilant Ingrevia (‘Ingrevia’) have initiated new capex programme with focus shifting towards non commoditised segments of Spec. Chem and Nutrition business. Of the previously announced INR 900crs capex and the additional capex of INR 1250crs, 60% of the amounts are committed towards Spec Chem. Peak Sales potential post capex is INR 9500crs (~2x of FY22 sales) as per the company. CDMO can drive the overall spec chem revenues as it capitalises on multiple niche technology platforms already in incubation. With ramp up of food grade acetic acid plant getting live, Chemical Intermediates should see decreased volatility and the blended margins should improve as well. We strongly believe Ingrevia can grow on FY22 base, on the back of the new capex initiatives commercialising over FY23 and FY24. Currently, the company is attractively placed at ~6x payback period in terms of the cash profit of FY25E which gives an attractive reward potential at the CMP with limited Downside risk."