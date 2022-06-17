This CK Birla Group of stock fixes record date for the purpose of 450% dividend

HIL has informed BSE by saying that “The Board of Directors of the Company have recommended a final dividend of INR 25.00 per share (250%) on 06 May 2022 for the financial year ended 31 March 2022. The Board also declared an additional final dividend of INR 20.00 per share (200%) to commemorate the celebration of Platinum Jubilee on completion of 75 years of incorporation. This, together with an interim dividend of INR 20.00 per share (200%) declared in the previous quarter, the total dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2022 works out to INR 65.00 per share (650%) on Equity Shares of INR 10/- each. Final dividend is subject to approval of shareholders."