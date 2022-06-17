This CK Birla Group of stock fixes record date for the purpose of 450% dividend

Hyderabad Industries Ltd (HIL) is a small-cap company with a market capitalization of ₹2,490 Crore that operates in the Cement - Products & Building Materials industry. HIL Limited is the cornerstone corporation of CK Birla Group. HIL has five primary brands: Charminar, Birla Aerocon, Charminar Fortune, Birla HIL, Parador, and German flooring.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Hyderabad Industries Limited (HIL) is a small-cap company with a market capitalization of ₹2,490 Crore that operates in the Cement - Products & Building Materials industry. HIL Limited is the cornerstone corporation of CK Birla Group. HIL has five primary brands: Charminar, Birla Aerocon, Charminar Fortune, Birla HIL, Parador, and German flooring. The Board of Directors of HIL has set July 22, 2022 as the record date for the final dividend of INR 25.00 per share (250 per cent) and an additional final dividend of INR 20.00 per share (200 per cent) for the fiscal year ended 31 March 2022, for a total dividend payout of 450 per cent.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Hyderabad Industries Limited (HIL) is a small-cap company with a market capitalization of ₹2,490 Crore that operates in the Cement - Products & Building Materials industry. HIL Limited is the cornerstone corporation of CK Birla Group. HIL has five primary brands: Charminar, Birla Aerocon, Charminar Fortune, Birla HIL, Parador, and German flooring. The Board of Directors of HIL has set July 22, 2022 as the record date for the final dividend of INR 25.00 per share (250 per cent) and an additional final dividend of INR 20.00 per share (200 per cent) for the fiscal year ended 31 March 2022, for a total dividend payout of 450 per cent.
HIL has informed BSE by saying that “The Board of Directors of the Company have recommended a final dividend of INR 25.00 per share (250%) on 06 May 2022 for the financial year ended 31 March 2022. The Board also declared an additional final dividend of INR 20.00 per share (200%) to commemorate the celebration of Platinum Jubilee on completion of 75 years of incorporation. This, together with an interim dividend of INR 20.00 per share (200%) declared in the previous quarter, the total dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2022 works out to INR 65.00 per share (650%) on Equity Shares of INR 10/- each. Final dividend is subject to approval of shareholders."
HIL has informed BSE by saying that “The Board of Directors of the Company have recommended a final dividend of INR 25.00 per share (250%) on 06 May 2022 for the financial year ended 31 March 2022. The Board also declared an additional final dividend of INR 20.00 per share (200%) to commemorate the celebration of Platinum Jubilee on completion of 75 years of incorporation. This, together with an interim dividend of INR 20.00 per share (200%) declared in the previous quarter, the total dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2022 works out to INR 65.00 per share (650%) on Equity Shares of INR 10/- each. Final dividend is subject to approval of shareholders."
In today's session, HIL shares rose 2.01% to settle at ₹3,355, up from the previous close of ₹3288.95. The stock has dropped 24.28 per cent in the last year, and it has dropped 27.86 per cent year to date (YTD) so far in 2022. The stock has dropped 18.05 per cent in the previous six months and 2.11 per cent in the last month. The last traded price of HIL was higher than the 5-day moving average but lower than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages.