Markets
This company is critical to the success of India’s smartphone revolution
Equitymaster 4 min read 06 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST
Summary
- With NavIC going mainstream in India in the next couple of years, this company is expected to grow by leaps and bounds along with government’s full support
In a major move that is likely to revolutionise India's tech landscape, the Indian government has ordered all smartphone companies to start supporting NavIC, India's navigation satellite system.
