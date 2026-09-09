This company is giving ₹50 as stock dividend - Check last date to buy, record date, dividend yield, share performance

Dividend alert: Shares of Victoria Mills Limited are likely to remain in focus this week as the countdown to its dividend record date has begun. The Mumbai-based textile company had announced ₹60 dividend.

The stock failed to hold the early trading session gains and ended lower on Wednesday, extending the broader correction seen in the stock this week.

Victoria Mills dividend The company’s board of directors had recommended ₹50 dividend for the financial year 2025-26, which is 50% of the stock’s face value, ie ₹10. The board had recommended “Dividend at 50 % ( ₹50 per equity share) on 98,560 equity shares of the face value of Rs.100/- each for the financial year 2025-26 at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.”

Victoria Mills dividend record date: Last date to buy! The company has fixed September 19 as the dividend record date and September 18 as the ex-date. Hence investors must buy Victoria Mills stock by September 17 to qualify for the payout. As per the company’s BSE filing “the payment of Dividend… will be made to those members whose names are on the Company's register of members at closing hours on Saturday ,September 19,2026.”

Victoria Mills dividend yield The company has announced a total of ₹50 per share dividend in last twelve months. Its dividend yield stands at 0.58%, as on September 9, 2026.

Victoria Mills share price trend The stock closed 1.77% lower at ₹8649.3 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹85.56 crore on Wednesday. The stock had touched an intraday high of ₹8,675 per share and an intraday low of ₹8,366 per share. Its return on equity (ROE) stood at 11.22%. The stock has delivered close to 72% return in one month and around 45% return in 2026 so far. Victoria Mills share price value has surged 25.49% in one year and around 142% in two years.