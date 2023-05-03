This consumer discretionary stock declares ₹25 per share dividend, scrip trading at a dividend yield of 3.55%2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 10:24 PM IST
Rane Brake Lining, a small-cap business, closed today with a market valuation of ₹543.80 Cr.
Rane Brake Lining, a small-cap business, closed today with a market valuation of ₹543.80 Cr. The company manufactures steering and suspension systems, friction materials, valve train components, occupant safety systems, light metal casting products, and connected mobility solutions for the passenger, commercial, farm tractor, two- and three-wheeler, railway, and stationary engine industries.
