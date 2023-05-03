Rane Brake Lining, a small-cap business, closed today with a market valuation of ₹543.80 Cr. The company manufactures steering and suspension systems, friction materials, valve train components, occupant safety systems, light metal casting products, and connected mobility solutions for the passenger, commercial, farm tractor, two- and three-wheeler, railway, and stationary engine industries.

The Board of Directors have “recommended a dividend of Rs.25/- per equity share on 77,29,871 equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid up, for the financial year 2022-23, subject to approval of members at the ensuing 18th AGM of the Company. The dividend, if declared by the shareholders will be paid/dispatched on August 03, 2023 (Thursday) to the eligible shareholders," said Rane Brake Lining in a stock exchange filing.

The total revenue rose by 5.7% YoY to ₹165.8 crore during the fourth quarter of FY23 from ₹157.0 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22. The firm reported a 4.1% drop in EBITDA to ₹21.0 Crore from ₹21.9 Crore in Q4 FY22. “Drop in EBITDA margin by 128 bps due to unfavourable forex and increase in other expenses towards specific initiatives taken up during the quarter towards Energy and Yield improvement projects," said Rane Brake Lining in a stock exchange filing. PAT declined by 8.0% from Q4 FY22's Q4 PAT of ₹13.1 Crore to Q4 FY23's PAT of ₹12.0 Crore.

The total revenue grew by 17.2% YoY to ₹607.1 crore for FY23 from ₹518.2 crore for FY22. EBITDA rose by 13.8% YoY to ₹64.6 crore from ₹56.8 crore in FY22. PAT climbed by 23.6% YoY to ₹33.5 Crore for FY23 from ₹27.1 Crore for FY22.

L. Ganesh, Chairman, Rane Group said “Demand environment remained favourable and helped RBL post highest quarterly sales in Q4 FY23. The management is working on various cost reduction initiatives to mitigate high material costs. Though we see slowdown in major global economies, the growth momentum across vehicle segments in India continues to remain strong. We navigate this macro environment scenario cautiously prioritizing operational improvement and cost reduction measures."

The shares of Rane Brake Lining closed today on the NSE at ₹703.05 apiece level, down by 1.75% from the previous close of ₹715.60. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹828.70 on (20-Jul-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹575.00 on (12-May-2022). Considering the dividend amount of ₹25 per share, the scrip is trading at a dividend yield of 3.55% at the current market price. During Q4FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 70.93% and a public stake of 25.52%.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author

