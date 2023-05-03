This consumer discretionary stock declares 25 per share dividend, scrip trading at a dividend yield of 3.55%

The total revenue rose by 5.7% YoY to ₹165.8 crore during the fourth quarter of FY23 from ₹157.0 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22. The firm reported a 4.1% drop in EBITDA to ₹21.0 Crore from ₹21.9 Crore in Q4 FY22. “Drop in EBITDA margin by 128 bps due to unfavourable forex and increase in other expenses towards specific initiatives taken up during the quarter towards Energy and Yield improvement projects," said Rane Brake Lining in a stock exchange filing. PAT declined by 8.0% from Q4 FY22's Q4 PAT of ₹13.1 Crore to Q4 FY23's PAT of ₹12.0 Crore.

