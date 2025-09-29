This contract manufacturer for Voltas, Daikin and LG is betting $1 billion on electronics—will investors stay patient?
Ayesha Shetty 6 min read 29 Sept 2025, 10:58 am IST
Summary
Amber Enterprises has surged 75% in a year, defying weak markets. Backed by GST cuts, electronics expansion, and defence orders—but sky-high valuations raise caution.
Indian equities may be struggling under global headwinds and stretched valuations, but one little-known consumer electronics stock is defying the odds. Amber Enterprises, a contract manufacturer for top AC and electronics brands, has surged 14% in a month and 75% in a year—leaving benchmark indices far behind.
