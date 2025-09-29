The opportunity is significant. Currently, close to 90% of India’s bare PCB demand is met through imports. With the government pushing for domestic manufacturing, Amber is positioning itself as a key beneficiary. It has already filed two large applications under the Electronics Manufacturing Component Scheme (ECMS)— ₹990 crore for multilayer PCBs (via Ascent Circuits) and ₹3,200 crore for high-density interface PCBs (via its Korea Circuit JV). These projects qualify for reimbursements of nearly 70% of invested capital, sharply lowering the cost of building advanced manufacturing capacity.