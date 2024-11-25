Markets
‘This correction could be an opportunity to boost returns: Sunil Singhania
Dipti Sharma 8 min read 25 Nov 2024, 05:55 AM IST
Summary
- For those seeking decent returns and investing with a long-term perspective, any time is a good time to invest, says Sunil Singhania, founder of Abakkus Asset Manager.
While it is uncertain whether the market might dip 2% before rising, for those seeking decent returns and investing with a long-term perspective, any time is a good time to invest, says Sunil Singhania, founder of Abakkus Asset Manager. “This correction could be an opportunity to boost returns by buying stocks 10-15% cheaper," he believes.
