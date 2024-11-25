‘This correction could be an opportunity to boost returns: Sunil Singhania

At the portfolio level, returns depend on two key factors: buying good companies and minimizing mistakes. Even with great investments, frequent errors can erode returns, much like water draining from a bucket with holes. Our framework is designed to reduce mistakes, though no strategy can eliminate them entirely. Exiting a stock is equally, if not more, challenging than entering, often creating a dilemma about whether to hold or sell. For us, exits are guided by three primary reasons. First, if the original thesis behind buying a stock no longer holds, we exit—for example, during covid, we sold a paper company as demand for newspapers, diaries, and notebooks plummeted. Second, if a stock achieves its expected returns much faster than anticipated (e.g., in 6-12 months instead of 3-4 years) but its fundamentals haven’t kept pace, we lock in profits and exit. Third, with limited capital, we sometimes sell existing stocks to reallocate funds to more attractive opportunities. These principles ensure disciplined decision-making and effective portfolio management.