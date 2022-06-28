This debt free IT stock fixes record date for 175% dividend: Details here

At the current market price of ₹271.25, the announced dividend takes the dividend yield to 1.29%. Shares of Zensar Technologies closed today's trading session on the NSE at ₹271.25, down 2.50 per cent from its previous close of ₹278.20. The stock has fallen 10.45 per cent in the past year, and year-to-date (YTD), it has fallen 49.14 per cent in 2022. The stock has plummeted 48.29 per cent over the past six months and 10.74 per cent over the past month. The stock's growth during the previous five trading days was 3.43 per cent. The stock's 52-week high on the NSE was ₹587 on September 16, 2021, and its 52-week low was ₹246.65 on June 20, 2022, meaning that it is now trading 54 per cent below its 52-week high and 9.40 per cent above its 52-week low. The stock is trading above the five-day moving averages as of today's closing price, but below the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages.

