This debt-free small-cap stock fixes record date for share buyback: Do you own?

Today the company has said in a regulatory filing that “This is with reference to our earlier intimation dated July 20, 2022 informing that the Board of Directors has approved the proposal of the Company to Buy-back upto 23,68,000 (Twenty Three Lakhs Sixty Eight Thousand only) fully paid-up equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten only) each at a price of Rs.515/- (Rupees Five Hundred and Fifteen only) per equity share (the "Buy-back") subject to approval from members of the Company. The members of the Company have approved the Buy-back by passing a special resolution through postal ballot. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended and Regulation 9(i) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended, the Company has fixed Wednesday, September 14, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of equity shareholders who shall be eligible to participate in the Buy-back and to whom the letter of offer and tender form shall be dispatched in relation to the Buy-back."