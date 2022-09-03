This debt-free small-cap stock fixes record date for share buyback: Do you own?2 min read . 04:02 PM IST
- With a market valuation of Rs. 1,506.01 crore and involvement in the financial services industry, CARE Ratings Ltd. is a small cap firm.
With a market valuation of Rs. 1,506.01 crore and involvement in the financial services industry, CARE Ratings Ltd. is a small cap firm. One of India's top credit rating organisations, the company has been in service around for over three decades. Multiple rating categories are covered by the firm, including manufacturing, infrastructure, the financial sector, banks, and non-financial services, among others. The wholly owned subsidiaries of CareEdge Ratings (CARE Ratings Ltd.) are CARE Advisory, Research & Training Ltd., and CARE Risk Solutions Pvt Ltd. As per the data of Value Research, CARE Ratings currently holds a debt-free status. For the purpose of buyback of equity shares, the Board of Directors of the company has announced the record date.
Today the company has said in a regulatory filing that “This is with reference to our earlier intimation dated July 20, 2022 informing that the Board of Directors has approved the proposal of the Company to Buy-back upto 23,68,000 (Twenty Three Lakhs Sixty Eight Thousand only) fully paid-up equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten only) each at a price of Rs.515/- (Rupees Five Hundred and Fifteen only) per equity share (the "Buy-back") subject to approval from members of the Company. The members of the Company have approved the Buy-back by passing a special resolution through postal ballot. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended and Regulation 9(i) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended, the Company has fixed Wednesday, September 14, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of equity shareholders who shall be eligible to participate in the Buy-back and to whom the letter of offer and tender form shall be dispatched in relation to the Buy-back."
On Friday, the shares of CARE Ratings Ltd closed at ₹509.00 apiece, up by 0.52% from the previous close on the NSE. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 26.59% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 17.49% so far in 2022. On the NSE the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹744.00 on (15-September-2021) and a 52-week-low of ₹403.00 on (19-May-2022) indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading at 31.58% below the high and 26.30% above the low.
