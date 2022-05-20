The company's financial performance for the quarter ending March 2022 was favourable, resulting in the recommendation of a final dividend of Rs.6.25 per share (625%) if declared at the Company's 111th Annual General Meeting (AGM), the final dividend will be paid between Friday, July 22nd, and Tuesday, July 26th, 2022., and ITC is presently dealing at a high ROCE of over 33%, with a high P/E of 22 times and a low P/B of 5.5. The stock has returned 35.27 per cent on the NSE in the last year, considerably outperforming the (BSE 500) gains of 9.52 per cent. The company has a year-to-date (YTD) upside gap of 27.80 per cent, while the benchmark sensex is down 8.28 per cent.