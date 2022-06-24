This debt free stock shall turn ex-dividend next week: Check key takeaways

The stock has been rising over the past two days, returning more than 5.5 per cent during that time, and 5.76 per cent for the past week. At the current price level of ₹3,374.85 the stock is trading 20 per cent below its 52-week high and 34.86 per cent higher than its 52-week low. On the NSE, the shares of SKF India reached a 52-week high of ₹4,239.95 on 15th December 2021 and a 52-week low of ₹2,502.30 on 20th July 2021. Based on its closing price today, the stock is trading above its five-day, twenty-day, and fifty-day moving averages but below its one-hundred-day and two-hundred-day moving averages. A potential negative for the stock is that, with a current book value per share of 381.47, the stock is currently trading 8.85 times its book value at the current market price.