This debt-free stock to pay 1090% dividend soon: Check if you own2 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 09:51 PM IST
- With a market cap of ₹25,460.66 crore, Bata India Ltd. is a large cap company that serves the nation's consumer discretionary industry.
With a market cap of ₹25,460.66 crore, Bata India Ltd. is a large cap company that serves the nation's consumer discretionary industry. As a division of the Bata Shoe Organization, Bata India is the largest footwear retailer and producer in India. According to Value Research, Bata India is a debt-free organisation. For the fiscal year ended in March 2022, Bata India declared an equity dividend of 1090.00 per cent at a face value of ₹5 or a dividend of ₹54.5 per share. This generates a dividend yield of 2.73 per cent at the current share price of ₹1,985.95.