This debt-free stock to pay 1090% dividend soon: Check if you own

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “The Board at the Meeting recommended a Dividend of Rs. 54.5 (1090%) per equity share of Rs. 5/- each fully paid-up of the Company, which includes onetime Special Dividend of Rs. 50.5 (1010%) per equity share of Rs. 5/- each fully paid-up of the Company, for the year ended March 31, 2022, for approval of the Members at the AGM. The payment of dividend, is subject to approval of the shareholders, at the AGM. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Share Transfer Books and Register of the Members will remain closed from Saturday, August 6, 2022 to Friday, August 12, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 89th AGM and payment of Dividend. Dividend on Equity Shares, if declared, at the 89th AGM will be paid from Tuesday, August 23, 2022 onwards to those Members who are entitled thereto."