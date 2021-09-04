This defence share rises 60% in four days. Experts give 'portfolio stock' tag

Avinash Gorakshkar of Profitmart Securities said that currently, drone is used in defence sector only. But, there are chances of Indian government allowing use of drone in supply-chain system for e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, etc. This is already happening in the US and in the wake of Covid-19, there are chances of Indian government allowing the drone use by e-commerce platforms for delivery of their orders. In that case, the stock may further scale northward and hence one should add this stock in one's portfolio once there is profit-booking in the counter. He advised investors to wait for correction in the counter as it has already scaled more than 50 per cent last week.