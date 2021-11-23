This defence stock gives multibagger return in 6 months. Experts see more rise

Advising investors to add this multibagger stock in one's stock portfolio; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "In last three months, the company has witnessed all such developments that paves way the stock to become a quality share. Recently, it has got its first export order; it has reported 7.5 per cent rise in net profit to around ₹95 crore in Q2FY22. However, the major trigger for the stock is recently announced liberal drone policy by the central government. This is the only listed company in India that has a proven drone making technology. Recently listed Paras Defence has said that it will also make drone in future but right now Zen Technologies is the only listed company that manufactures drone. So, one can add this stock in one's portfolio as central government's drone policy is going to push this multibagger stock from next financial year." He said that the company has announced to raise fund in mid October 2021 that is also going to help company's growth in future.

