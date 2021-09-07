This defence stock soars 120% in 9 trade sessions. Should you buy now?

Taking cue from this drone manufacturing stock, another aerospace stock Taneja Aerospace Aviation has hit 20 per cent upper circuit today. The stock opened today with an upside gap of ₹0.25 and went on to hit 20 per cent upper circuit at ₹52.95 per stock levels. This is a Pune-based non-military aircraft manufacturer and it has submitted its annual FY21 report in which, it has reported rise in PAT and Gross Income compared to FY20. In FY 2020-21 it has reported Gross Income of ₹348.15 crore against the Gross Income of ₹325.223 crore in FY 2019-20. Similarly, it has reported PAT at 62.275 crore in FY 2020-21 against ₹58.407 crore in FY2019-20.

