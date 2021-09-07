Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >This defence stock soars 120% in 9 trade sessions. Should you buy now?

This defence stock soars 120% in 9 trade sessions. Should you buy now?

Premium
The recent decision by the govt to ease drone rules is also fueling this defence stock's rally
2 min read . 03:25 PM IST Asit Manohar

  • Multibagger stock: In less than a fortnight, this Hyderabad-based defence scrip has shot up from 85.05 to 186.05 per stock levels

Multibagger stock: Zen Technologies share price has been skyrocketing from the last 9 trading sessions after the government unveiled the liberalised new drone rules. In less than a fortnight, this Hyderabad-based defence company's scrip has become a multibagger stock delivering around 120 per cent return to its shareholders.

Multibagger stock: Zen Technologies share price has been skyrocketing from the last 9 trading sessions after the government unveiled the liberalised new drone rules. In less than a fortnight, this Hyderabad-based defence company's scrip has become a multibagger stock delivering around 120 per cent return to its shareholders.

According to stock market experts, the stock has recently broken its hurdle at 169 and it may go up to 225 soon. The drone manufacturer has recently got 155 crore supply order from Indian Air Force. Additionally, the recent decision by the govt to ease drone rules is also fueling this defence stock's rally, say analysts.

According to stock market experts, the stock has recently broken its hurdle at 169 and it may go up to 225 soon. The drone manufacturer has recently got 155 crore supply order from Indian Air Force. Additionally, the recent decision by the govt to ease drone rules is also fueling this defence stock's rally, say analysts.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Zen Technologies order book has jumped from around 190 crore in June 2021 to around 400 crore in July to August period, more than doubling in the last two months.

Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "The market is speculative about GoI allowing drone use in e-commerce sector for supply of orders. In that case, Zensar Technologies will be the major beneficiary and hence the stock is a portfolio stock that one can keep in portfolio. However, he advised investors to wait for profit-booking as the stock has already scaled too high."

Advising Zensar Tech shareholders to hold the counter further; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities said, "The stock had some hurdle at 169, which it has already breached. So, those who have this stock in their portfolio can further hold this counter for the immediate target of 202. However, they must maintain trailing stop loss at 170."

Unveiling important levels in regard to Zen Technologies shares; Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd said that the defence stock is likely to head towards 200 to 225 level as it has broken its 169 hurdle.

Taking cue from this drone manufacturing stock, another aerospace stock Taneja Aerospace Aviation has hit 20 per cent upper circuit today. The stock opened today with an upside gap of 0.25 and went on to hit 20 per cent upper circuit at 52.95 per stock levels. This is a Pune-based non-military aircraft manufacturer and it has submitted its annual FY21 report in which, it has reported rise in PAT and Gross Income compared to FY20. In FY 2020-21 it has reported Gross Income of 348.15 crore against the Gross Income of 325.223 crore in FY 2019-20. Similarly, it has reported PAT at 62.275 crore in FY 2020-21 against 58.407 crore in FY2019-20.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

India’s largest state economies report growing momentum ...

Premium

The ABC of introducing children to finance & investment

Premium

Meet India's richest professional CEO

Premium

Tracking India's green hydrogen revolution

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!