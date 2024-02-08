Markets
This dividend king is set for a big rebound in 2024
08 Feb 2024
- Notwithstanding the recent fall, HDFC Bank’s strong franchise, synergies post the merger, and long runway for growth, could make it a good stock to add to your 2024 watchlist
There has been an incredibly negative sentiment around the stock of HDFC Bank ever since the lender released its third-quarter earnings. The Street was not too happy with it.
