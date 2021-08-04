Dolly Khanna portfolio is closely followed by retail stock market investors as she has a knack of choosing low-priced stocks that tends to give robust returns beating benchmark yield by a huge margin. The Chennai-based investor’s portfolio also gives an indication about the value picks and the direction in which smart money is moving. However, for surprise to the Dolly Khanna portfolio followers, the marquee investor trimmed her stake in Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances that had delivered around 537 per cent in one year. But, Dolly Khanna thought otherwise and trimmed her stake in the company from 1.59 per cent in March 2021 quarter to 1.37 per cent in April to June 2021 quarter.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price history

As per the history of this Dolly Khanna share, the stock has yielded around 4.75 per cent in the last 5 trade sessions by soaring from ₹740 per stock levels to ₹762.50 (at 12:25 PM today). In the last one month, this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock rose from 714.65 mark to ₹762.50 — giving near 8.50 per cent return to the share holders while in the last 6 months, this stock jumped from ₹622.85 levels to ₹762.50 — delivering 24.43 per cent. However, in the last one year time period, this Dolly Khanna stock soared from 121.55 per stock levels to ₹762.50 mark — giving 537.60 per cent return to its share holders.

Dolly Khanna share holding in Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances

As per the shareholding pattern of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances for April to June 2021 period, Dolly Khanna holds 2,45,555 shares of the company, which is to the tune of 1.37 per cent of the net company shares. However, in March 2021 quarter shareholding pattern, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances stocks held by Dolly Khanna was 2,85,050, which was around 1.59 per cent of the net company shares. So, in April to June 2021 period, Dolly Khanna sold out 39495 shares of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances.

