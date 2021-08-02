This Dolly Khanna portfolio stock gives multibagger return

Multibagger stocks 2021: Dolly Khanna portfolio has been hitting headlines for huge overhaul in April to June 2021 quarter. In this period, ace Indian investor bought 7 new shares while in the same period she trimmed stake in 5 stocks and raised share in 3 portfolio stocks. Rain Industries shares are one of the 5 stocks in which Chennai-based investor pare stake. However, this decision of the marquee investor was surprising for Dalal Street observers as this Dolly Khanna stock had given multibagger return in just 6 months.

Rain Industries share price history

This Dolly Khanna share has delivered around 4 per cent return in the last 5 trade sessions, while in the last one week, this stock jumped from ₹191.50 per equity share levels to ₹263.50 (at 11:02 AM) per stock mark — yielding more than 37 per cent to its share holders. However, in the last 6 months, the stock has surged from ₹130.95 per stock mark to ₹263.50 levels — giving around 101 per cent return to its share holders in this period.

Rain Industries share price outlook

Speaking on this Dolly Khanna share; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "One should hold the counter further and book profit at around ₹280 levels."

However, for those who want to do fresh buying in the counter; Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said, "One can buy the counter at around 240 to ₹245 levels for the target of ₹2809 maintaining stop loss at ₹230."

Dolly Khanna share holding in Rain Industries

As per April to June 2021 quarter Rain Industries shareholding pattern, Dolly Khanna shares in the company is 39,37,925 or 1.17 per cent, which stood at 1.31 per cent in March 2021 quarter.

