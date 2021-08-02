This Dolly Khanna portfolio stock gives multibagger return

This Dolly Khanna share has delivered around 4 per cent return in the last 5 trade sessions, while in the last one week, this stock jumped from ₹191.50 per equity share levels to ₹263.50 (at 11:02 AM) per stock mark — yielding more than 37 per cent to its share holders. However, in the last 6 months, the stock has surged from ₹130.95 per stock mark to ₹263.50 levels — giving around 101 per cent return to its share holders in this period.