Dolly Khanna portfolio: On account of choppy trade with weak bias, stock market investors are looking at the marquee investors portfolio as it gives them an idea about in which direction the smart money is moving. For such investors, there is a piece of good news. One of the Dolly Khanna stocks, Rain Industries shares have given multibagger return to its shareholders and market experts are still bullish on the counter. The Dolly Khanna portfolio stock that we are talking about is Rain Industries, which has delivered around 140 per cent return in the last one year. As per the Rain Industries share price history, the counter has scaled from ₹79.35 to ₹192.25 at NSE.

Speaking on the Rain Industries share price target in short-term time-horizon Tirthankar Das, Head of Technical Research at Ashika Stock Broking said, "The stock is placed at a breakout from multi-year under performance phase and provide extremely favourable risk-reward setup. Present breather in prices is attractively poised and hence can expect to resume uptrend in coming days with a target of ₹230 and stop loss of ₹175."

ON long-term target of Rain Industries shares Kapil Goenka, Director at CM Goenka Stock Brokers said, "Currently it is trading at 192 and good volumes are visible in the counter for some times. One can buy Rain Industries shares around current levels for the target price of 264 with 1-year time-horizon."

Dolly Khanna share holding in Rain Industries

As per the shareholding pattern of Rain Industries for March 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna holdings is 44,01,925 company shares, which is around 1.31 per cent of the net company scrip. Interestingly, Dolly Khanna had trimmed her stake in the company in January to March quarter as she held 53,53,625 Rain Industries shares, which was around 1.59 per cent of the net company shares.

