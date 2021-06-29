This Dolly Khanna share gives multibagger return. Experts recommend 'buy'

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dolly Khanna share portfolio is in news these days for buying stake in three companies. However, it would be interesting for the investors to know that one of the Dllay Khanna shares have delivered more than 100 per cent returns in the last one year. Name of that Dolly Khanna stock is Nucleus Software Exports. This company is a leading provider of lending and banking transaction solutions to the global financial services industry and its share price has shot up from ₹273.55 per stock mark to ₹587 levels in the last one year — giving multibagger return of near 115 per cent. According to the stock market experts, Nucleus Exports share price has received profit-booking in the recent trade sessions and has been side-ways for the last one month as well, so, one can buy the counter for 6 to 9 month target up to ₹750.

Speaking on the fundamentals of Nucleus Software shares Arijit Malakar, Head of Equity Research, Ashika Stock Broking said, "Nucleus Software Exports ltd is a leading provider of lending and banking transaction solutions to the global financial services industry, which facilitate more than 26 million transactions each day, managing over $200 billion of loans and enabling more than 2 lakh users logging in daily. Company provides digital lending and banking transactions support to global BFSI segment, which remain unscathed during this pandemic. Increasing digital adoption across the global financial sector is the main driver for the company going ahead."

Arijit Malakar went on to add that in last 5 years Nucleus Software has given stupendous growth both in operating level and net level with revenue growth of 8 per cent CAGR, EBTIDA 33 per cent and PAT 29 per cent.

Recommending buy call on Nucleus Software Exports shares Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Nucleus Software shares are looking positive on the chart pattern and one can buy this counter at around ₹570 for targets ₹640, ₹700 and ₹750 in next 6 to 9 months time-frame."

