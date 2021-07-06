This Dolly Khanna stock gives 450% return in one year. Experts expect more gains

Dolly Khanna net worth in Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price has zoomed near 450 per cent in the last one year as Gandhimathi Appliances shares skyrocketed from ₹132.40 (on 6th July 2020) to ₹718 per stock levels on 5th July 2021 at NSE. However, stock market experts are not content with such rise in this Dolly Khanna portfolio share and they are expecting further rally in the counter in long-term as it is still much below its all-time high of ₹925 per stock mark. They said that company's operating and net profit has jumped many folds in FY 2021 and hence the counter is fundamentally poised to move northward further.

Speaking on this Dolly Khanna stock outlook in short term Tirthankar Das Head of Technical Research at Ashika Stock Broking said, "Price rebounding from the lower band of the rising channel and 20WMA (Weighted Moving Average) and is on the verge of generating breakout above the 23.6 per cent retracement level (725), which would confirm resumption of up move thus offers fresh entry opportunity. We expect the stock to continue with its current up move and test levels of 825 in the coming sessions."

Standing in sync with Tirthankar Das of Ashika Stock Broking; Yuvraj Kanoongo, Director at Hindustan Tradecom Private Limited said, "FY 2021 has been an excellent year for the company. In this fiscal, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Limited delivered almost 20 per cent growth in top line and operating & net profit jumped multi fold. Currently company, this Dolly Khanna portfolio share is trading at around 35 multiple to Earning and 5.66 multiple to book value that is lower than industry's P/E."

On his suggestion to the investors in regard to this Dolly Khanna shares Yuvraj said, "Technically, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price is consolidating and at current levels, it is trading above all major moving averages. From current market price, it can go up to ₹850 to ₹900 and if market conditions continue in favour of bulls, soon we can see new life-time high in company's share price."

Dolly Khanna share holding in Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances

According to the shareholding pattern of the company for January to March 2021 quarter, Chennai-based marquee investor Dolly Khanna holds 2,85,050 company shares, which is to the tune of near 1.59 per cent of the net company stocks.

