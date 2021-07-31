This Dolly Khanna stock gives multibagger return in 6 months. Should you buy?

Multibagger stocks 2021: Dolly Khanna has a knack of investing in low profile stocks that tends to outperform benchmark indices by huge margin. Recently, she bought fresh equity in 7 news stocks while she trimmed her stake in 5 existing portfolio stocks. Out of 7 new stocks that Dolly Khanna included in her portfolio stock list, Rama Phosphates is one of them. This is a BSE listed fertilizer stock that has give multibagger return to its share holders in the last 6 months.

As per the Rama Phosphates share price history, the fertilizer stock has jumped over 4 per cent in the last 5 trade sessions. In this period, Rama Phosphates share rose from ₹393.95 per stock levels to ₹410.75 per stock mark. Similarly, in the last one month, this Doly Khanna share has rose from ₹264.55 per stock mark to ₹410.55 levels — yielding over 55 per cent for its share holders. In the last 6 months, this stock rose from ₹101.75 levels to ₹410.55 mark — giving more than 303 per cent return to its share holders.

Dolly Khanna stock: Impact on shareholders’ money

So, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock 6 months ago and had remained invested in this Dolly Khanna share holding company till date, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹more than ₹4 lakh in this period.

Outlook for this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock

Speaking on the outlook for this Dolly Khanna stock; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities said, "This Dolly Khanna portfolio stock is still positive thouogh it has gone through some profit-booking in recent trade sessions. One can buy this fertilizer counter at current ₹400 to ₹410 levels for the target of ₹600 in one month time-horizon. However, while taking position in the counter, one must maintain stop loss at ₹350."

Mudit Goel of SMC Global Securities said that the stock has given breakout at ₹220 last month and has been highly bullish since then.

