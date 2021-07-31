This Dolly Khanna stock gives multibagger return in 6 months. Should you buy?

OPEN APP
Multibagger stocks 2021: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock 6 months ago and had remained invested in this Dolly Khanna share holding company till date, its ₹1 lakh would have become more than ₹4 lakh in this period.Premium
 2 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2021, 12:47 PM IST Asit Manohar

  • Multibagger stocks 2021: This Dolly Khanna portfolio stock is still positive though it has gone through some profit-booking in recent trade sessions, says SMC expert

Multibagger stocks 2021: Dolly Khanna has a knack of investing in low profile stocks that tends to outperform benchmark indices by huge margin. Recently, she bought fresh equity in 7 news stocks while she trimmed her stake in 5 existing portfolio stocks. Out of 7 new stocks that Dolly Khanna included in her portfolio stock list, Rama Phosphates is one of them. This is a BSE listed fertilizer stock that has give multibagger return to its share holders in the last 6 months.

As per the Rama Phosphates share price history, the fertilizer stock has jumped over 4 per cent in the last 5 trade sessions. In this period, Rama Phosphates share rose from 393.95 per stock levels to 410.75 per stock mark. Similarly, in the last one month, this Doly Khanna share has rose from 264.55 per stock mark to 410.55 levels — yielding over 55 per cent for its share holders. In the last 6 months, this stock rose from 101.75 levels to 410.55 mark — giving more than 303 per cent return to its share holders.

Dolly Khanna stock: Impact on shareholders’ money

So, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this stock 6 months ago and had remained invested in this Dolly Khanna share holding company till date, its 1 lakh would have become more than 4 lakh in this period.

Outlook for this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock

Speaking on the outlook for this Dolly Khanna stock; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities said, "This Dolly Khanna portfolio stock is still positive thouogh it has gone through some profit-booking in recent trade sessions. One can buy this fertilizer counter at current 400 to 410 levels for the target of 600 in one month time-horizon. However, while taking position in the counter, one must maintain stop loss at 350."

Mudit Goel of SMC Global Securities said that the stock has given breakout at 220 last month and has been highly bullish since then.

