This Dolly Khanna stock gives multibagger return in 6 months. Should you buy?

As per the Rama Phosphates share price history, the fertilizer stock has jumped over 4 per cent in the last 5 trade sessions. In this period, Rama Phosphates share rose from ₹393.95 per stock levels to ₹410.75 per stock mark. Similarly, in the last one month, this Doly Khanna share has rose from ₹264.55 per stock mark to ₹410.55 levels — yielding over 55 per cent for its share holders. In the last 6 months, this stock rose from ₹101.75 levels to ₹410.55 mark — giving more than 303 per cent return to its share holders.

