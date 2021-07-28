Dolly Khanna portfolio in July 2021 went through huge overhaul. The Chennai-based investor added 7 new stocks in her portfolio in April to June 2021 quarter while in the same period she trimmed stake in 5 stocks and raised her share holding in 3 portfolio stocks. As expected, inclusion of stocks attracted attention of the retail and other stock market investors. Nitin Spinners stock is a glaring example of it. Ever since it became public that Dollay Khanna has bought shares of Nitin Spinners, the stock has been rising at a rapid speed.

This Dolly Khanna portfolio stock registered more than 4.5 per cent intraday gain on Tuesday while in the last 5 trade sessions; the stock has logged more than 16 per cent gains. However, in the last one month, Nitin Spinners share price has skyrocketed 52 per cent — rising from ₹140.95 to ₹214.30 at NSE.

Nitin Spinners share price history

Nitin Spinners has a history of giving continuous return to its share holders, even when it was not in the list of Dolly Khanna portfolio stocks. The stock is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as it has given more than 180 per cent return in the last 6 months — rising from ₹76.25 to ₹214.30 at NSE. However, the Dolly Khanna portfolio stock's return in the last one year is quite mesmerising. This stock has given whopping 435 per cent return in last one year to its share holders. Probably, this could have been one of the reasons for Dolly Khanna buying stake in the company.

Dolly Khanna net worth in Nitin Spinners

As per the shareholding pattern of Nitin Spinners for recently ended June 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna’s share holding in the company is 1.24 per cent. She bought 6,95,095 shares of the company during April to June 2021 quarter, confirms shareholding pattern of the company available at BSE website — bseindia.com.

