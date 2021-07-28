This Dolly Khanna stock logs 50% rise in one month after inclusion in portfolio

Nitin Spinners has a history of giving continuous return to its share holders, even when it was not in the list of Dolly Khanna portfolio stocks. The stock is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as it has given more than 180 per cent return in the last 6 months — rising from ₹76.25 to ₹214.30 at NSE. However, the Dolly Khanna portfolio stock's return in the last one year is quite mesmerising. This stock has given whopping 435 per cent return in last one year to its share holders. Probably, this could have been one of the reasons for Dolly Khanna buying stake in the company.

