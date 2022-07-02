This energy stock recovers 4.81% from 52-week-low, brokerage remains bullish

ICICI Securities has said in its report that “Gujarat Gas (GGL) presents an excellent opportunity to enter the stock at current levels, with the stock seeing multiple concerns buffeting the stock price (down 14% last 3 months) amidst multiple concerns on volumes and margins. Indeed, the next 12 months will be concerning for CGDs, with high gas costs, stagnant petrol and diesel prices (due to no price hikes) and for GGL, the threat of large scale propane migration at Morbi. We believe, however, current valuations of 19.7x FY24E EPS, 11.5x EV/EBITDA more than factor in the downsides from nearterm stress and completely ignore longer term business strengths of GGL. Also, our assessment of volume hit via propane and margins is less alarming than consensus estimates hence, we continue to remain positive on GGL from an 18- 24 months perspective."

